Earnings results for TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

TELUS last released its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business earned $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. TELUS has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. TELUS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on TELUS (NYSE:TU)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TELUS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.65%. The high price target for TU is $34.00 and the low price target for TU is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TELUS has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.13, TELUS has a forecasted upside of 35.7% from its current price of $21.47. TELUS has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.56%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TELUS has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TELUS is 87.27%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, TELUS will have a dividend payout ratio of 103.23% in the coming year. This indicates that TELUS may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TELUS (NYSE:TU)

In the past three months, TELUS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.53% of the stock of TELUS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TELUS (NYSE:TU



Earnings for TELUS are expected to grow by 10.71% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $0.93 per share. The P/E ratio of TELUS is 27.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of TELUS is 27.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.04. TELUS has a PEG Ratio of 5.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TELUS has a P/B Ratio of 3.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

