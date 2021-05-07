Earnings results for TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18.

TELUS International (Cda) last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $442.30 million during the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. TELUS International (Cda) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. TELUS International (Cda) will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TELUS International (Cda) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.16%. The high price target for TIXT is $38.00 and the low price target for TIXT is $31.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TELUS International (Cda) has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.90, TELUS International (Cda) has a forecasted upside of 14.2% from its current price of $30.57. TELUS International (Cda) has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

TELUS International (Cda) does not currently pay a dividend. TELUS International (Cda) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, TELUS International (Cda) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

