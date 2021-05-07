Earnings results for Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Tenneco last released its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Tenneco has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year. Tenneco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tenneco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.58%. The high price target for TEN is $15.00 and the low price target for TEN is $4.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tenneco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.67, Tenneco has a forecasted downside of 7.6% from its current price of $10.46. Tenneco has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco does not currently pay a dividend. Tenneco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

In the past three months, Tenneco insiders have sold 69,467.91% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $200,070.00 in company stock and sold $139,184,514.00 in company stock. Only 2.29% of the stock of Tenneco is held by insiders. 66.33% of the stock of Tenneco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN



Earnings for Tenneco are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.24) to $3.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Tenneco is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tenneco is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tenneco has a P/B Ratio of 0.37. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

