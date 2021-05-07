Earnings results for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

TG Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics has generated ($1.83) earnings per share over the last year. TG Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TG Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.93%. The high price target for TGTX is $95.00 and the low price target for TGTX is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TG Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.33, TG Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 58.9% from its current price of $39.85. TG Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. TG Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

In the past three months, TG Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.20% of the stock of TG Therapeutics is held by insiders. 65.73% of the stock of TG Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX



Earnings for TG Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.20) to ($2.00) per share. The P/E ratio of TG Therapeutics is -18.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TG Therapeutics is -18.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TG Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 102.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here