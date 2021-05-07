Earnings results for The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

E.W. Scripps Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

The E.W. Scripps last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The firm earned $591 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The E.W. Scripps has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.5. The E.W. Scripps has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. The E.W. Scripps will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The E.W. Scripps in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.60%. The high price target for SSP is $19.00 and the low price target for SSP is $12.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The E.W. Scripps has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.50, The E.W. Scripps has a forecasted downside of 27.6% from its current price of $21.41. The E.W. Scripps has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps does not currently pay a dividend. The E.W. Scripps does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

In the past three months, The E.W. Scripps insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,838,522.00 in company stock. Only 2.75% of the stock of The E.W. Scripps is held by insiders. 69.97% of the stock of The E.W. Scripps is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP



Earnings for The E.W. Scripps are expected to decrease by -69.37% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of The E.W. Scripps is 53.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of The E.W. Scripps is 53.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.90. The E.W. Scripps has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

