Earnings results for The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

Howard Hughes Corporation (The) is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.76.

The Howard Hughes last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year. The Howard Hughes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. The Howard Hughes will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Howard Hughes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $115.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.26%. The high price target for HHC is $150.00 and the low price target for HHC is $82.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Howard Hughes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $115.67, The Howard Hughes has a forecasted upside of 6.3% from its current price of $108.85. The Howard Hughes has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes does not currently pay a dividend. The Howard Hughes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

In the past three months, The Howard Hughes insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $417,831.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 35.70% of the stock of The Howard Hughes is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 91.93% of the stock of The Howard Hughes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC



Earnings for The Howard Hughes are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to $2.51 per share. The P/E ratio of The Howard Hughes is -107.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Howard Hughes is -107.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Howard Hughes has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

