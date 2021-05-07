Earnings results for The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

The Joint last released its earnings results on March 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The firm earned $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.0. The Joint has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Joint in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.66%. The high price target for JYNT is $60.00 and the low price target for JYNT is $38.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Joint has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.80, The Joint has a forecasted downside of 4.7% from its current price of $56.43. The Joint has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint does not currently pay a dividend. The Joint does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

In the past three months, The Joint insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,694,784.00 in company stock. Only 6.10% of the stock of The Joint is held by insiders. 73.05% of the stock of The Joint is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT



Earnings for The Joint are expected to grow by 3.23% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of The Joint is 209.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of The Joint is 209.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.14. The Joint has a P/B Ratio of 137.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

