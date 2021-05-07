Earnings results for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Liberty Media Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.69.

The Liberty Braves Group last issued its earnings results on February 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $35 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. The Liberty Braves Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. The Liberty Braves Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.49%. The high price target for BATRA is $28.00 and the low price target for BATRA is $28.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Liberty Braves Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, The Liberty Braves Group has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $27.59. The Liberty Braves Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

The Liberty Braves Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Liberty Braves Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

In the past three months, The Liberty Braves Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $49,680.00 in company stock. 74.61% of the stock of The Liberty Braves Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA



The P/E ratio of The Liberty Braves Group is -9.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Liberty Braves Group is -9.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Liberty Braves Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.01. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here