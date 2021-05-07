Earnings results for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Liberty Media Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.0. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. The Liberty SiriusXM Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.24%. The high price target for LSXMA is $55.00 and the low price target for LSXMA is $45.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

In the past three months, The Liberty SiriusXM Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.18% of the stock of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA



The P/E ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is 59.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.85. The P/E ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is 59.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.36. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

