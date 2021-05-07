Earnings results for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB)

Liberty Media Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group last announced its earnings data on February 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.6. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. The Liberty SiriusXM Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, The Liberty SiriusXM Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.03% of the stock of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is 64.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.85. The P/E ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is 64.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.36.

