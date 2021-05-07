Earnings results for The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

The RealReal last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company earned $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. The RealReal has generated ($1.97) earnings per share over the last year. The RealReal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. The RealReal will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The RealReal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.54, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.55%. The high price target for REAL is $33.00 and the low price target for REAL is $14.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal does not currently pay a dividend. The RealReal does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

In the past three months, The RealReal insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $837,503.00 in company stock. Only 27.80% of the stock of The RealReal is held by insiders. 84.16% of the stock of The RealReal is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL



Earnings for The RealReal are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.86) to ($1.57) per share. The P/E ratio of The RealReal is -13.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The RealReal is -13.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The RealReal has a P/B Ratio of 5.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

