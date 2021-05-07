Earnings results for The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

The RMR Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 31st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. The RMR Group has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. The RMR Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. The RMR Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The RMR Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.38%. The high price target for RMR is $46.00 and the low price target for RMR is $23.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The RMR Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The RMR Group is 85.88%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, The RMR Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 89.41% in the coming year. This indicates that The RMR Group may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

In the past three months, The RMR Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.07% of the stock of The RMR Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 38.08% of the stock of The RMR Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR



Earnings for The RMR Group are expected to grow by 3.66% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $1.70 per share. The P/E ratio of The RMR Group is 22.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of The RMR Group is 22.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.09. The RMR Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

