Earnings results for Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Univar Solutions last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business earned $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Univar Solutions has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.0. Univar Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Univar Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Univar Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.01%. The high price target for UNVR is $21.00 and the low price target for UNVR is $14.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Univar Solutions has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.70, Univar Solutions has a forecasted downside of 23.0% from its current price of $24.29. Univar Solutions has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Univar Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

In the past three months, Univar Solutions insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $204,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Univar Solutions is held by insiders. 98.58% of the stock of Univar Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR



Earnings for Univar Solutions are expected to decrease by -0.80% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Univar Solutions is 134.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Univar Solutions is 134.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.38. Univar Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 14.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Univar Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 2.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here