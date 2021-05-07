Earnings results for Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Universal Electronics last posted its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm earned $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Universal Electronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Universal Electronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.26%. The high price target for UEIC is $74.00 and the low price target for UEIC is $74.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Universal Electronics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.00, Universal Electronics has a forecasted upside of 29.3% from its current price of $57.25. Universal Electronics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics does not currently pay a dividend. Universal Electronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

In the past three months, Universal Electronics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $867,188.00 in company stock. Only 7.09% of the stock of Universal Electronics is held by insiders. 95.47% of the stock of Universal Electronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC



Earnings for Universal Electronics are expected to grow by 71.43% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $3.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Universal Electronics is 24.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Universal Electronics is 24.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.75. Universal Electronics has a PEG Ratio of 1.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Universal Electronics has a P/B Ratio of 2.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

