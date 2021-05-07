Earnings results for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

US Foods last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year. US Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. US Foods will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for US Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.10, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.07%. The high price target for USFD is $50.00 and the low price target for USFD is $28.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

US Foods has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.10, US Foods has a forecasted downside of 0.1% from its current price of $40.13. US Foods has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods does not currently pay a dividend. US Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

In the past three months, US Foods insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,946,108.00 in company stock. Only 0.96% of the stock of US Foods is held by insiders. 88.84% of the stock of US Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of US Foods (NYSE:USFD



Earnings for US Foods are expected to grow by 823.53% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $1.57 per share. The P/E ratio of US Foods is -63.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of US Foods is -63.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. US Foods has a P/B Ratio of 2.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

