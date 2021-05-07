Earnings results for UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41.

Analyst Opinion on UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UWM Holdings Co. Class in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.51%. The high price target for UWMC is $12.00 and the low price target for UWMC is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. Class is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.13%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. UWM Holdings Co. Class does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

In the past three months, UWM Holdings Co. Class insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

