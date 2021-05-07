Earnings results for Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.54.

Velodyne Lidar last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. Velodyne Lidar has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Velodyne Lidar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Velodyne Lidar will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Velodyne Lidar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 92.71%. The high price target for VLDR is $32.00 and the low price target for VLDR is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Velodyne Lidar has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.78, Velodyne Lidar has a forecasted upside of 92.7% from its current price of $11.82. Velodyne Lidar has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar does not currently pay a dividend. Velodyne Lidar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

In the past three months, Velodyne Lidar insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,286.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 35.00% of the stock of Velodyne Lidar is held by insiders. Only 6.98% of the stock of Velodyne Lidar is held by institutions.

Earnings for Velodyne Lidar are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to ($0.66) per share. Velodyne Lidar has a P/B Ratio of 73.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

