Earnings results for Verso (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.96.

Verso last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $314 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Verso has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.1. Verso has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Verso will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Verso (NYSE:VRS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verso in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.93%. The high price target for VRS is $26.50 and the low price target for VRS is $23.00. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Verso (NYSE:VRS)

Verso pays a meaningful dividend of 2.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Verso has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, Verso will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Verso may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Verso (NYSE:VRS)

In the past three months, Verso insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.56% of the stock of Verso is held by insiders. 81.38% of the stock of Verso is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Verso (NYSE:VRS



Earnings for Verso are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.68) to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Verso is 3.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Verso is 3.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.34. Verso has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

