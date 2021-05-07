Earnings results for ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

ViewRay last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company earned $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 million. ViewRay has generated ($1.18) earnings per share over the last year. ViewRay has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ViewRay in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.25%. The high price target for VRAY is $7.00 and the low price target for VRAY is $3.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ViewRay has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, ViewRay has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $4.80. ViewRay has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

ViewRay does not currently pay a dividend. ViewRay does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ViewRay insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.48% of the stock of ViewRay is held by insiders. 83.03% of the stock of ViewRay is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ViewRay are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.71) to ($0.68) per share. The P/E ratio of ViewRay is -5.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ViewRay is -5.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ViewRay has a P/B Ratio of 3.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

