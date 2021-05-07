Earnings results for Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Vuzix last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business earned $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Its revenue was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vuzix has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. Vuzix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Vuzix will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vuzix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.04%. The high price target for VUZI is $30.00 and the low price target for VUZI is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vuzix has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix does not currently pay a dividend. Vuzix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

In the past three months, Vuzix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.20% of the stock of Vuzix is held by insiders. Only 12.43% of the stock of Vuzix is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI



Earnings for Vuzix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Vuzix is -24.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vuzix has a P/B Ratio of 27.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

