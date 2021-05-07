Earnings results for Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Weibo last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The company earned $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.41 million. Its revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Weibo has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Weibo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Weibo will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Weibo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.39%. The high price target for WB is $67.00 and the low price target for WB is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Weibo has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.07, Weibo has a forecasted downside of 6.4% from its current price of $48.15. Weibo has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo does not currently pay a dividend. Weibo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

In the past three months, Weibo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.39% of the stock of Weibo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB



Earnings for Weibo are expected to grow by 35.43% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $2.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Weibo is 22.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of Weibo is 22.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.35. Weibo has a PEG Ratio of 3.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Weibo has a P/B Ratio of 4.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

