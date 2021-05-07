Earnings results for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Workhorse Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business earned $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Workhorse Group has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year. Workhorse Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Workhorse Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Workhorse Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 99.01%. The high price target for WKHS is $29.00 and the low price target for WKHS is $4.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group does not currently pay a dividend. Workhorse Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

In the past three months, Workhorse Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $62,950.00 in company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Workhorse Group is held by insiders. Only 21.43% of the stock of Workhorse Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS



Earnings for Workhorse Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.07 to ($0.29) per share. The P/E ratio of Workhorse Group is -5.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Workhorse Group is -5.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Workhorse Group has a PEG Ratio of 9.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

