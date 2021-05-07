Earnings results for XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

XPEL last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. XPEL has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.4. XPEL has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. XPEL will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XPEL in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.25%. The high price target for XPEL is $70.00 and the low price target for XPEL is $59.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

XPEL has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.50, XPEL has a forecasted upside of 11.2% from its current price of $57.98. XPEL has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

XPEL does not currently pay a dividend. XPEL does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, XPEL insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,730,479.00 in company stock. 40.20% of the stock of XPEL is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 19.32% of the stock of XPEL is held by institutions.

Earnings for XPEL are expected to grow by 36.54% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of XPEL is 109.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of XPEL is 109.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 69.30. XPEL has a P/B Ratio of 46.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

