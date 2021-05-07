Earnings results for Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1.

Yalla Group last released its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm earned $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Yalla Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Yalla Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Yalla Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yalla Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.51%. The high price target for YALA is $28.00 and the low price target for YALA is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Yalla Group does not currently pay a dividend. Yalla Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Yalla Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

