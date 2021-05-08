Earnings results for Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acacia Research in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.97%. The high price target for ACTG is $5.00 and the low price target for ACTG is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Acacia Research has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Acacia Research has a forecasted downside of 16.0% from its current price of $5.95. Acacia Research has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research does not currently pay a dividend. Acacia Research does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

In the past three months, Acacia Research insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.94% of the stock of Acacia Research is held by insiders. 60.63% of the stock of Acacia Research is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG



The P/E ratio of Acacia Research is 49.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.29. The P/E ratio of Acacia Research is 49.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.19. Acacia Research has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

