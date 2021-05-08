Earnings results for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 287.72%. The high price target for ACRX is $8.00 and the low price target for ACRX is $0.84. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.42, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 287.7% from its current price of $1.14. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

In the past three months, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 24.45% of the stock of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX



Earnings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is -2.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is -2.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here