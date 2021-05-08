Earnings results for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.47.

Akebia Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm earned $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. Akebia Therapeutics has generated ($1.63) earnings per share over the last year. Akebia Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Akebia Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akebia Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 160.24%. The high price target for AKBA is $18.00 and the low price target for AKBA is $3.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Akebia Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

In the past three months, Akebia Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,763.00 in company stock. Only 2.55% of the stock of Akebia Therapeutics is held by insiders. 68.98% of the stock of Akebia Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA



Earnings for Akebia Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.77) to ($0.72) per share. The P/E ratio of Akebia Therapeutics is -1.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Akebia Therapeutics is -1.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Akebia Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

