Earnings results for Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

Akerna last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Akerna has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Akerna has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Akerna will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akerna in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 183.02%. The high price target for KERN is $10.50 and the low price target for KERN is $10.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Akerna has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.50, Akerna has a forecasted upside of 183.0% from its current price of $3.71. Akerna has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna does not currently pay a dividend. Akerna does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

In the past three months, Akerna insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Akerna is held by insiders. Only 8.82% of the stock of Akerna is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN



The P/E ratio of Akerna is -2.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Akerna is -2.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Akerna has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

