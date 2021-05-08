Earnings results for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.9.

Aligos Therapeutics last released its earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. Aligos Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aligos Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aligos Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.02%. The high price target for ALGS is $42.00 and the low price target for ALGS is $28.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aligos Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.75, Aligos Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 32.0% from its current price of $27.08. Aligos Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Aligos Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

In the past three months, Aligos Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS



Earnings for Aligos Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.77) to ($3.13) per share.

