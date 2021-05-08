Earnings results for Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Allied Esports Entertainment last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.46. Allied Esports Entertainment has generated ($0.92) earnings per share over the last year. Allied Esports Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.07%. The high price target for AESE is $4.00 and the low price target for AESE is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Allied Esports Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Allied Esports Entertainment has a forecasted upside of 68.1% from its current price of $2.38. Allied Esports Entertainment has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Allied Esports Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

In the past three months, Allied Esports Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $227,374.00 in company stock. Only 7.20% of the stock of Allied Esports Entertainment is held by insiders. Only 1.01% of the stock of Allied Esports Entertainment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE



Earnings for Allied Esports Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Allied Esports Entertainment is -2.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Allied Esports Entertainment is -2.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

