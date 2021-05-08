Earnings results for Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.75.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions last announced its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. The company earned $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has generated ($19.26) earnings per share over the last year. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Altisource Portfolio Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 124.55%. The high price target for ASPS is $15.00 and the low price target for ASPS is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a forecasted upside of 124.6% from its current price of $6.68. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Altisource Portfolio Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

In the past three months, Altisource Portfolio Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.57% of the stock of Altisource Portfolio Solutions is held by insiders. 47.27% of the stock of Altisource Portfolio Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS



Earnings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.81) to ($0.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Altisource Portfolio Solutions is -0.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Altisource Portfolio Solutions is -0.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here