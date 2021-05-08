Earnings results for American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

American Public Education last issued its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company earned $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. American Public Education has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. American Public Education has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. American Public Education will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Public Education in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.49%. The high price target for APEI is $45.00 and the low price target for APEI is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Public Education has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.33, American Public Education has a forecasted upside of 40.5% from its current price of $29.42. American Public Education has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education does not currently pay a dividend. American Public Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

In the past three months, American Public Education insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,238.00 in company stock. Only 3.73% of the stock of American Public Education is held by insiders. 91.71% of the stock of American Public Education is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI



Earnings for American Public Education are expected to grow by 21.37% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.42 per share. The P/E ratio of American Public Education is 25.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of American Public Education is 25.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.98. American Public Education has a PEG Ratio of 1.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Public Education has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

