ADDUS HOMECARE (NASDAQ:ADUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare last posted its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Addus HomeCare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Addus HomeCare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADDUS HOMECARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADUS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Addus HomeCare in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Addus HomeCare stock.

CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm earned $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cheniere Energy Partners has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Cheniere Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cheniere Energy Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CQP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARVINAS (NASDAQ:ARVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas last released its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Arvinas has generated ($2.13) earnings per share over the last year. Arvinas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARVINAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARVN)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arvinas in the last year. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arvinas stock.

CHATHAM LODGING TRUST (NYSE:CLDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust last posted its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year. Chatham Lodging Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHATHAM LODGING TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLDT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Chatham Lodging Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLDT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

