TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:TCMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology last issued its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year. Tactile Systems Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TCMD)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tactile Systems Technology in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tactile Systems Technology stock.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:AKAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Its revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Akamai Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKAM)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akamai Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Akamai Technologies stock.

RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA (NYSE:RPAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Retail Properties of America has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.2. Retail Properties of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RPAI)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Retail Properties of America in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Retail Properties of America stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RPAI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

REGIONAL MANAGEMENT (NYSE:RM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Regional Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REGIONAL MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Regional Management in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Regional Management stock.

