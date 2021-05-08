KENNAMETAL (NYSE:KMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Its revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year. Kennametal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KENNAMETAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KMT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kennametal in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Kennametal stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KMT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DUPONT DE NEMOURS (NYSE:DD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business earned $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year. DuPont de Nemours has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DUPONT DE NEMOURS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DD)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DuPont de Nemours in the last year. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” DuPont de Nemours stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WORKIVA (NYSE:WK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WK)

Workiva last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm earned $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Its revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year. Workiva has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WORKIVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WK)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Workiva in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Workiva stock.

ONESPAN (NASDAQ:OSPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Its revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. OneSpan has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.2. OneSpan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONESPAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSPN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OneSpan in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” OneSpan stock.

