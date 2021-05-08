LOANDEPOT (NYSE:LDI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The company earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. loanDepot has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. loanDepot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOANDEPOT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LDI)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for loanDepot in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” loanDepot stock.

loanDepot

CONOCOPHILLIPS (NYSE:COP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips has generated $3.59 earnings per share over the last year. ConocoPhillips has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONOCOPHILLIPS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:COP)

20 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ConocoPhillips in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 17 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ConocoPhillips stock.

ConocoPhillips

UPWORK (NASDAQ:UPWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company earned $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Upwork has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year. Upwork has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UPWORK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UPWK)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Upwork in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Upwork stock.

Upwork

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING (NYSE:HY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.25. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.9. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling