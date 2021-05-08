THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES (NYSE:WMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies last released its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Its revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Williams Companies has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.0. The Williams Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WMB)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Williams Companies in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Williams Companies stock.

STERLING BANCORP (NASDAQ:SBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp last issued its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. Sterling Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STERLING BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sterling Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sterling Bancorp stock.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The business earned $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Its revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has generated $14.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.1. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock.

DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS (NYSE:DKL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Delek Logistics Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DKL)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Delek Logistics Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Delek Logistics Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DKL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

