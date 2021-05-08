VAXART (NASDAQ:VXRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart last announced its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business earned $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Its revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Vaxart has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. Vaxart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VAXART A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VXRT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vaxart in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vaxart stock.

PERKINELMER (NYSE:PKI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Its revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. PerkinElmer has generated $4.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.3. PerkinElmer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PERKINELMER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PKI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PerkinElmer in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PerkinElmer stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. NMI has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. NMI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NMI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NMIH)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NMI in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NMI stock.

POWELL INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:POWL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. Powell Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Powell Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POWELL INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:POWL)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Powell Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Powell Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in POWL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

