AVANGRID (NYSE:AGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid last released its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. The business earned $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avangrid has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Avangrid has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVANGRID A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AGR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avangrid in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Avangrid stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AGR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE (NYSE:MLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple last released its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Maui Land & Pineapple has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE? (NYSE:MLP)

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES (NYSE:NNN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business earned $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. Its revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. National Retail Properties has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.5. National Retail Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NNN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Retail Properties in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” National Retail Properties stock.

SITIME (NASDAQ:SITM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime last issued its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. SiTime has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. SiTime has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SITIME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SITM)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SiTime in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SiTime stock.

