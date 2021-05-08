COOPER TIRE & RUBBER (NYSE:CTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber last released its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm earned $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Tire & Rubber has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Cooper Tire & Rubber has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COOPER TIRE & RUBBER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CTB)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cooper Tire & Rubber stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CTB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ZIMMER BIOMET (NYSE:ZBH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company earned $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has generated $7.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.1. Zimmer Biomet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZIMMER BIOMET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ZBH)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zimmer Biomet in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings, 16 buy ratings and 3 strong buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Zimmer Biomet stock.

ATOTECH (NYSE:ATC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech last posted its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.64. The firm earned $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Atotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atotech in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Atotech stock.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DHT)

DHT last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business earned $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DHT has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.9. DHT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DHT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DHT)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DHT in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DHT stock.

