HARMONIC (NASDAQ:HLIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic last released its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business earned $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. Its revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmonic has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year. Harmonic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARMONIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HLIT)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harmonic in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Harmonic stock.

Harmonic

LEIDOS (NYSE:LDOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The business earned $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has generated $5.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. Leidos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LEIDOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LDOS)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Leidos in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Leidos stock.

Leidos

BLACK STONE MINERALS (NYSE:BSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals last announced its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Black Stone Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACK STONE MINERALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BSM)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Black Stone Minerals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Black Stone Minerals stock.

Black Stone Minerals

ONCORUS (NASDAQ:ONCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Oncorus has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Oncorus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONCORUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ONCR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oncorus in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Oncorus stock.

Oncorus