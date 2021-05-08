VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS (NASDAQ:VNOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners last announced its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Viper Energy Partners has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year. Viper Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VNOM)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viper Energy Partners in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Viper Energy Partners stock.

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES (NYSE:PXD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company earned $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Pioneer Natural Resources has generated $8.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.5. Pioneer Natural Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PXD)

28 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 20 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pioneer Natural Resources stock.

ARCONIC (NYSE:ARNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arconic has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Arconic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCONIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARNC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arconic in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Arconic stock.

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS (NYSE:WLKP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Westlake Chemical Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WLKP)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Westlake Chemical Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WLKP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

