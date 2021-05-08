THE MOSAIC (NYSE:MOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic last posted its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Mosaic has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year. The Mosaic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE MOSAIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MOS)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Mosaic in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The Mosaic stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MOS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP (NASDAQ:FCCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. 1st Constitution Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” 1st Constitution Bancorp stock.

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL (NASDAQ:RARE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Its revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has generated ($7.36) earnings per share over the last year. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RARE)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock.

ASSETMARK FINANCIAL (NYSE:AMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial last released its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business earned $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AssetMark Financial has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year. AssetMark Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASSETMARK FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AssetMark Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” AssetMark Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

