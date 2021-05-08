KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:KPTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Karyopharm Therapeutics has generated ($3.22) earnings per share over the last year. Karyopharm Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KPTI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Karyopharm Therapeutics stock.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS (NASDAQ:HST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOST HOTELS & RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HST)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Host Hotels & Resorts stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES (NYSE:CPK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. Chesapeake Utilities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPK)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chesapeake Utilities in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Chesapeake Utilities stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CPK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WHITESTONE REIT (NYSE:WSR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Whitestone REIT has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Whitestone REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WHITESTONE REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WSR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Whitestone REIT in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Whitestone REIT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WSR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

