LIVENT (NYSE:LTHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent last released its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm earned $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Its revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Livent has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year. Livent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIVENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LTHM)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Livent in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Livent stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LTHM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

XILINX (NASDAQ:XLNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm earned $851 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xilinx has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.6. Xilinx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XILINX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XLNX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xilinx in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Xilinx stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XLNX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:VIAV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business earned $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.3. Viavi Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIAVI SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIAV)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viavi Solutions in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Viavi Solutions stock.

BRISTOW GROUP (NYSE:VTOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group last posted its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter. Bristow Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7.

