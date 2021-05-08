QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN last announced its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm earned $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.8. QIAGEN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QIAGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QGEN)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QIAGEN in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” QIAGEN stock.

INTEVAC (NASDAQ:IVAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. Intevac has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTEVAC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IVAC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intevac in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Intevac stock.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE (NYSE:PAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company earned $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Its revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Plains All American Pipeline has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year. Plains All American Pipeline has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Plains All American Pipeline in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Plains All American Pipeline stock.

SIXTH STREET SPECIALTY LENDING (NYSE:TSLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIXTH STREET SPECIALTY LENDING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TSLX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock.

