WOODWARD (NASDAQ:WWD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Its revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has generated $4.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5. Woodward has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WOODWARD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WWD)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Woodward in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Woodward stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WWD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Woodward

GLYCOMIMETICS (NASDAQ:GLYC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. GlycoMimetics has generated ($1.34) earnings per share over the last year. GlycoMimetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLYCOMIMETICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLYC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GlycoMimetics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GlycoMimetics stock.

GlycoMimetics

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP (NASDAQ:NXST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Its revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Nexstar Media Group has generated $5.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Nexstar Media Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NXST)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nexstar Media Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nexstar Media Group stock.

Nexstar Media Group

PULMONX (NASDAQ:LUNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Pulmonx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Pulmonx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PULMONX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LUNG)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pulmonx in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pulmonx stock.

Pulmonx