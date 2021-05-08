TRANSOCEAN (NYSE:RIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean last posted its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $653 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Transocean has generated ($1.45) earnings per share over the last year. Transocean has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSOCEAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RIG)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Transocean in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 7 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Transocean stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RIG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ZILLOW GROUP (NASDAQ:Z) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Zillow Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Zillow Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZILLOW GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:Z)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zillow Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zillow Group stock.

MERCURY SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:MRCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business earned $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mercury Systems has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.8. Mercury Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERCURY SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRCY)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mercury Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mercury Systems stock.

ESPERION THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ESPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by $1.42. The company had revenue of $8 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Esperion Therapeutics has generated ($3.59) earnings per share over the last year. Esperion Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESPERION THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESPR)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Esperion Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Esperion Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ESPR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

