Earnings results for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.67.

Arcturus Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.37. The business earned $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics has generated ($2.15) earnings per share over the last year. Arcturus Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Arcturus Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arcturus Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 134.38%. The high price target for ARCT is $133.00 and the low price target for ARCT is $31.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Arcturus Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.67, Arcturus Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 134.4% from its current price of $30.15. Arcturus Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Arcturus Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

In the past three months, Arcturus Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of Arcturus Therapeutics is held by insiders. 74.33% of the stock of Arcturus Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT



Earnings for Arcturus Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.14) to ($0.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics is -10.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics is -10.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arcturus Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 17.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here