Earnings results for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 173.04%. The high price target for ASLN is $8.00 and the low price target for ASLN is $8.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 173.0% from its current price of $2.93. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

In the past three months, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.64% of the stock of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN



Earnings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.57) per share. The P/E ratio of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is -2.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is -2.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

